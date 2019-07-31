‘Dole’ returns to Sea Lots

SEA LOTS residents gathered in droves on Tuesday to pay final respects to Akanni “Dole” Adams one day before his funeral and burial in Point Fortin Wednesday.

At about 4 pm, scores of people followed a Denny’s Funeral Home hearse to the fish depot in Sea Lots where Adams’ casket was taken out and put on display.

As his body arrived, men women and children broke down in tears and lamented Adams’ death. Music like My Journey by Plumpy Boss and Crossroads by Bone Thugs N’ Harmony were played.

Also present in great number was the police who came in vans to oversee the proceedings. They were given the cold shoulder, and one person playing music, upon seeing the police vehicles began playing Popcaan’s Jah Knows.

The DJ played the song at the point where Popcaan cried out the refrain “Me don’t know what they kill you for, only Jah knows” as if to send a message to the officers.

During the viewing, one man said to the body, “Open your eyes and look at me nah brother. Just look at me once more nah.”

Other friends came to the casket with a nip of puncheon in one hand and a can of Red Bull in the other, and took a last drink with the deceased.

Newsday was told Adams’ body would have remained in Sea Lots overnight, as residents held a final party for him after which a service will be held and the body taken to Point Fortin for burial.

Adams was shot dead in Sea Lots last Thursday. While police said he was killed in a shootout with them, residents are adamant he was killed in cold blood.