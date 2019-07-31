DeFour continues women's football team's preparation

TT Under-17 women's footballers

As Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 17 women team footballers completed their two-match training tour of Panama on Sunday, head coach Stephan Defour will return to the training pitch immediately as he conducts a screening session for selection on the Women’s Olympic team ahead of upcoming Concacaf Caribbean Olympic qualifiers.

TT’s U-17 women lost 4-1 to Panama at the Luis Ernesto Cascarita Tapia Stadium. Jessica Harragin scored in the 50th minute, her second goal in consecutive matches for TT. Panama's Aaliyah Hill opened the scoring in the 5th minute, Yamileth Palacio doubled the lead in the 36th and Ana Quintero got a second half double in the 47th and 53rd minutes.

“We lost the match 4-1. It was a good battle again. I gave everyone a chance to play so they could experience what it is to play at this level. We have a lot of work to do with this group but it’s good that they got the opportunity to get some minutes. They know what is needed now and we’ll continue the work when we get home,” Defour told TTFA Media.

Concacaf held the draw for the Olympic Women Caribbean leg of qualifying on Monday. TT were drawn in Group A alongside Guyana, Dominican Republic, Aruba, St Kitts/Nevis and Antigua/Barbuda. Concacaf will release the schedule in due course.

De Four will oversee a screening session from 4.30pm today at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. All senior and Under 20 players eligible of representing TT are invited to attend.

“We will start the process immediately with an open door policy to all players eligible of representing the country. We also have a couple of combines in North America coming up over the next couple of weeks.”