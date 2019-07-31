CoP: Polygraph testing to continue

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith during the police press briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith on Wednesday said police officers will continue to undergo polygraph testing despite negative feedback.

The CoP was responding to comments made by Police Welfare Association secretary Sgt Anslem Forde who said Griffith would be "breaching the law" if he forced officers to take a polygraph test. Sgt Forde was speaking on local radio station i95 on Wednesday morning where he made the statement.

At a press conference at Police Headquarters in Port of Spain, Griffith said, "We have seen recent comments made by the TT (Police) Welfare Association in relation to everything that I say. Since they have the new association, since they've come into office, every comment has practically been against my decisions. We even had a police media ambassador who actually used the airtime to speak against the polygraph testing."

He questioned the concern over the initiative and said people were trying to find excuses. He said the South-Western division Task Force has agreed to undergo polygraph testing, adding that the public should feel a sense of comfort knowing that officers were willing to do so.

He gave examples of some of the questions that would be asked, assuring citizens that they were not trick questions: Did you benefit financially from illegal drugs or weapons entering the country? Do you provide escort or support for the entry of illegal drugs, weapons or human trafficking?

Griffith then said, "Now if someone has an issue with that, something is really wrong because I will think as police officers we will be willing to have ourselves put forward under a microscope at times because we have a very important role to play."