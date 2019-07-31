Clico policyholders want probe

THE Clico Policyholders Group (CPG) is calling on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to direct the Central Bank to launch a forensic investigation into the Clico bailout from 2010 to now. CPG chairman Peter Permell issued the call at a news conference at Valpark Chinese Restaurant in Valsayn on Tuesday. He based his call on a July 29 document, produced by an actuarial company.

Permell claimed the report said an actuary, who works in Toronto, took certain actions which may have resulted in 15,000 Executive Flexible Premium Annuity (EFPA) policyholders being defrauded of their contractual entitlements due from Clico. Permell said under Section 44F(5) of the Central Bank Act, Imbert can give general or specific directions to the bank to launch such an investigation. According to Permell, the actuary worked for Clico since the bailout began in 2009. He said an investigation is necessary to find out if the person "acted alone or was part of a larger conspiracy."

Permell said he found it difficult to believe the actuary acted alone. The report claimed on or about July 27, 2016, the actuarial company received a complaint which alleged the actuary took certain actions which resulted in "grievous damage to policyholders". A committee was reportedly formed to investigate these claims. The report said the actuary pleaded guilty to the charge made against him, accepted a public reprimand and was sent to a professionalism workshop. Permell said the CPG is not demanding payment of money to EFPA policyholders, and does not know how much money is owed to them.

Permell also said the CPG was not casting aspersions against any person or institution. The CPG is also willing to meet Imbert to discuss the matter. Permell declined to say what the group would do if Imbert rejected its call for an investigation. He noted the Clico bailout extended over two governments. Permell also said Clico recorded a $2.55 billion in after-tax profit for its 2018 financial year. He questioned what this meant for EFPA policyholders.

In 2011, then finance minister Winston Dookeran launched a plan to exchange EFPAs for bonds and units. Under this arrangement, EFPA policyholders accepted zero rated bonds and then units in the Clico Investment Fund. As a condition of acceptance, policyholders signed a waiver of all claims to further compensation from Clico. In a statement on August 4, 2017, Imbert said Permell sold his EFPA policies in 2012. Permell received a sum of $75,000 for each policy and the rest was paid in bonds.