CAUGHT ON CAMERA Breakthrough in Choo Kong murder

DETECTIVES from the Homicide Investigations Bureau have been a major breakthrough in the murder of theatre icon Raymond Choo Kong after finding footage of the killing recorded on a hidden camera in the living room of his Green Street, Arima home.

Police said the footage shows a man identified as the suspect stabbing Choo Kong several times before moving out of the camera frame. Investigators suspect the man was well-known to Choo Kong, as the victim allowed him to enter the house.

A motive for the murder has not been established, but from the footage, investigators believe it may have been a robbery. Police sources said the video images could play a crucial role in their investigations. Up to press time, sources said that no arrest has been made.

Relatives found Choo Kong's body on Monday July 15, slumped on a chair. An autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James not only confirmed that cause of death was shock caused by massive blood loss due to multiple stab wounds, but it also showed that Choo Kong fought with his attacker as evidenced by many defensive wounds on his hands and forearms.

In the days following the murder which shocked now only the theatre arts community but the nation on a whole, detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) questioned several people close to Choo Kong including relatives. Up to late yesterday, investigations were ongoing.

Newsday understands Choo Kong rented the ground floor of the property to a bar owner while he lived on the top floor. Vendors and Arimians said Choo Kong, 69, was a familiar face in and around the eastern borough and was often seen with his pet dogs, one of which was tied downstairs during the murder.

Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian said Choo Kong's death was a blow to the community and the borough, as she was inspired by his work and even received a Raymond Choo Kong award for a play she had written. She said his legacy had inspired many of her students when she was a drama teacher and will live on through his memory.

Choo Kong was cremated in San Fernando following a funeral in Arima which was attended by hundreds of mourners comprising relatives, friends and his colleagues in the theatre arts community. Police said they are confident their investigations could result in an arrest.