Cambridge Analytica whistleblower fears coming to TT

Christopher Wylie.

CAMBRIDGE Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie has expressed concerns for his safety in coming to Trinidad to give evidence.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said this on Tuesday at a media conference at the AGLA Tower, Port of Spain.

"Mr Wylie's greatest concern, in his discussions via his attorneys, was for his safety. He expressly stated that he was fearful for his life. He expressly stated that he was deeply concerned that if (he came to) TT on this issue that he could very well be the subject of violence, if not worse. He has asked the State, in the event that that is co-ordinated, to make sure that his safety is catered for."

Al-Rawi said Wylie had greater concerns about his safety here compared to speaking in the US or UK.

"Because in his work...he saw a level of criminality and breach of the law in this country which was not equalled in the other countries."

He added: "I can say that when the world looks to the fact that TT has witnesses that are shot dead in our country, that can't be overlooked. If what Mr Wylie says is true, isn't it high stakes? If his evidence points to persons who were in political life in the last government, couldn't that, in his mind, be high stakes?"

He said in the event Wylie's testimony was to be given in person in TT, as opposed to video link, there will be arrangements to ensure he is safe from the airport until his return.

State Attorneys met Wylie's reps

Al-Rawi said the State's UK attorneys met attorneys for Wylie and he also met Wylie personally to secure his commitment to testify. He said this commitment was put on pause while publications were being produced, including the Netflix documentary The Great Hack. The documentary focuses on Cambridge Analytica – a controversial British firm which "mined" and used data on Facebook users in political campaigns. Wylie had worked for the company, which later declared bankruptcy and closed down.

The AG said this country was featured in "some of the darkest ways possible." He said the documentary identified the former UNC administration as engaging in the dangerous enterprise of ethnic division for political gain. He said the documentary reported the company employed the theory that children of African descent would not listen to their parents when it came to voting, but children of East Indian descent would. This theory was included in a confidential document from SCL (the parent company of Cambridge Analytica) which was revealed by Wylie when he gave testimony to the UK parliamentary committee looking into Cambridge Analytica.

The UNC has dismissed the Cambridge Analytica allegations as a "distraction."