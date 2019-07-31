Beacon Avenue Cycling set for October

Organiser Michael Phillips

BEACON Cycling On The Avenue Eight is scheduled to pedal off on October 9, from 7 pm, around its usual 1.3K circuit at Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

The announcement was made on Thursday by event organizer Michael Phillips of Phillips Promotions Company Ltd at a media conference, at Mike’s Bikes, Ariapita Avenue, which is also the start and finish point. Phillips revealed the premier international cycling spectacle will for the second time feature a duathlon segment for Primary and Secondary schools, dubbed Du The Avenue.

There are prizes for the top overall schools.

Welcoming the news of the duathlon’s inclusion was Janice Price, public relations officer of the TT Triathlon Federation. Price said it was a great opportunity to showcase the abilities of young athletes on a bigger and more visible stage. She admitted that while triathlon and duathlon have been growing in participation and performance, the public remains largely unaware of such accomplishments due mainly to where events are staged.

Beacon has retained title sponsorship of the event for eight straight years. Expressing his company’s longstanding commitment to the event and cycling on a whole was Gerald Hadeed, chief executive and CEO of Beacon.

He told the media that Beacon, at its core, was about making good on its policy holder’s claims, especially in times of disaster where rebuilding is necessary.

He said in keeping with its values and as part of its corporate social responsibility, Beacon came to the rescue of the sport of cycling which needed to be rebuilt after its decline. He affirmed that after partnering with Phillips over two decades ago he is proud of the sport’s return to a greater level of prominence and national interest.

This year’s Beacon Cycling On The Avenue has as its tagline The Greatest Show, with a number of cash prizes including $10,000 for the winner of the main race.