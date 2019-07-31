Aya, legacy of West Africa

UWI Afrikan Society members perform a West African dance during Aya, at UWI, St Augustine. PHOTOS BY AYANNA KINSALE

The UWI Afrikan Society (UWIAS) recently celebrated a decade of Afro-centric performances with Aya – a production that included elements of West African and Caribbean folk dancing, singing and drumming.

Aya is an Adinkra symbol which depicts a fern. It symbolises strength, resilience and growth. It suggests people may endure many adversities but outlasts them, the society said in a release on the production, which took place at the St Augustine campus on the weekend of July 201-21.

Aya was not only chosen to highlight the theme of the production but to pay homage to their past members.

The production started with a tribute to past shows and was introduced by a spoken word piece and dances. A West African medley combined all the main songs from past shows. The plot depicted the challenges of a single parent, the social challenges of a young black boy in society and the metaphor of a garden. The parallel storyline of Mother Nature that “what you put in is what you get out” as a key to understanding a sustainable earth.

"It’s the same type of relationship between a mother and her child. The take away message was plant your seeds, take care of them, water them and see them flourish. That is exactly what the mother, Joy did with her son Junior and it reflects just how nature works." The audience was treated to some comical moments and some tear-jerking moments as well, according to the society's review.

Instead of ending on stage, the performance moved to the UWI greens, finishing with a presentation of West African dancing, drumming and a fire-breathing display.

UWIAS is a family oriented group of students promoting African and Afro-Caribbean culture and history. The goal is to promote empowerment and raise social awareness.