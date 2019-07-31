Alexander claims Pan Am boxing bronze

TT boxer Michael Alexander, right, earned Pan Am bronze yesterday after losing his semi-final fight.

Debutant Michael Alexander secured a bronze medal despite being defeated in the semifinals of the men’s light welterweight (64kg) category at the Miguel Grau Coliseum in Lima, Peru, when the 2019 Pan American Games continued, last night.

Alexander lost to American Keyshawn Davis unanimously on points, earning TT’s first medal at the Pan Am Games. Davis was the more aggressive fighter throughout the bout, landing more punches than Alexander, who was on the defence. Alexander used the entire ring during the fight with Davis chasing him and connecting regularly. Alexander teased Davis at times, but the latter remained focused and continued to dominate.

Both boxers threw a flurry of punches as the third and final round came to a close, but Alexander needed a knockout at that point to win the contest. It did not come and Davis was declared the winner.

Alexander has been one of TT’s most consistent boxers over the past five years, winning multiple medals.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland he earned a bronze medal and copped another bronze at the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Veracruz, Mexico.

Alexander went one better by grabbing silver at the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. Those three medals were won in the lightweight 60kg division.

In men’s preliminary hockey yesterday, TT’s inability to hold on to the lead during their match against Cuba cost them the win. After a goalless first period, Kwandwane Browne gave TT the lead in the 18th minute from a penalty corner. Cuba took just three minutes to equalise as Carlos Manuel Consuegra found the back of the net in the 21st.

There was no more scoring until the fourth and final period when Mickell Pierre converted a penalty corner in the 49th minute. For the second time in the match, Cuba responded quickly as Consuegra scored his second goal in the 50th minute.

Roger Eugenio Aguilera took a 3-2 lead in the 51st minute, an advantage they held until the match ended. TT will play Argentina tomorrow.

In shooting, the TT duo of Robert Auerbach and Anthony Maraj could not advance past the qualification of the men’s trap. In the field of 31, Auerbach finished 29th with a score of 96 and Maraj was last with 43. Only the top six qualified for the final, with Mexican Jorge Orozco Diaz ending with the best score of 123.

TT will not compete in any events today.