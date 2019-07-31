AG: Police ready to take aggressive steps against gang activity Bail Bill debate in Parliament today

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said the police are ready to take further aggressive steps against gang activity.

He was speaking yesterday at a media conference held at AGLA Tower, Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Port of Spain about the debate in Parliament today on the Bail Bill in an urgent session. The bill seeks to withhold bail for a number of offences.

He said Government has taken to Senate amendment to the Bail Bill and in the Senate support was received from “everybody” except the six Opposition members.

He recalled the Commissioner of Police approached the Government after the reintroduction of the anti-gang legislation and just after the close of Parliament “to indicate that the police is ready to take certain aggressive steps, further steps, in relation to gang activity.”

He continued: “In that regard there has been a very coordinated law-enforcement approach and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the police they have been in serious work gear.”

Reputed gang lord Akini “Dole” Adams was killed in Sea Lots by police on Thursday. The funeral service for him was held yesterday.

Al-Rawi said the Commissioner told the Government the police has a special response team, Special Operations Response Team (SORT), and the first limb of what worked in the anti-kidnapping structure.

“In asking for the return in bail restrictions the police asked for us to take as a matter of urgency the anti-gang and anti-crime drive mechanisms of bail restriction.”

He said with the Bail Bill passed in Senate, without Opposition support but with Independent support, Government will be introducing bail amendments.

“This law is critical to treat with the current battle against crime. The situation that we have seen is a very unique one. And...the only input that we have had from the Opposition to any measure to reduce crime has been opposition. There modus operandi...has been to say ‘no’ to every measure that comes up. They come with dilutions to the law which will not survive the application that it is required for.”

Asked if any effort was made to meet with the Opposition on the Bail Bill prior to today Al-Rawi replied “We’ve danced with the Opposition on many an occasion.”

He added: “Not the best of experiences because they say one thing and then do another.”

Asked about Opposition dismissing the Bail Bill as another Anti-Gang Bill, Al-Rawi said there have been charges under the Anti-Gang Act.

“There are works in the pipeline right now...which concern anti-gang work. But the power of anti-gang law is in its disruption. Let me explain this bail amendment in a very simple way–TT has to put a sense of nervousness, panic and worry upon people who are criminals. One of the best ways to do that is to tell somebody who has a charge for a very serious matter that if your find yourself before the court for another very serious matter you should be worried about your liberty. Isn’t that fair?”

He said a number of people who are persons of interest in gang activity have existing charges.

“Shouldn’t law enforcement have a fighting chance to put those people away for a short while?”