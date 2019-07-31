2 women charged for robbery of 7 fishermen

Sheena 4 one of the boats of the seven fishermen from Couva which was recovered after they were attacked at sea a week ago. Two women have been charged with seven counts of robbery. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

TWO women, who were among four people arrested in relation to the fatal attack on seven Couva fishermen last week, appeared before a Couva magistrate this morning to face the charges of robbery with violence.

Police said Loyola John, 18, of Ste Madeleine and Mya Bowrin, 19, of Gasparillo, appeared in court charged with seven counts of robbery. They were both granted bail, however, only one was released while the other remains in custody pending the verification of certain documents.

She is expected to reappear in court on Friday.

Police said two men, ages 25 and 27, were also charged for robbery with violence but investigators are continuing inquiries and are expected to also charge the men with murder.

Hours after the robbery at sea, the four were arrested in Sea Lots during an exercise by officers of the Inter Agency Task Force and the Port of Spain Division.

Of the seven fishermen who were thrown overboard, five drowned, and two remain missing.