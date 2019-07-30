We need real crime solution

THE EDITOR: What is Minister of National Security Stuart Young’s solution to the crime problem in this country? Is having more meetings with security and intelligence heads working for him? We had 24 murders in seven days and that is all he can come up with?

A reporter asked why is TT not under a state of emergency (SoE) and the minister responded that there is no reason for one and that there is nothing like a limited SoE. Yet the Prime Minister of Jamaica called a limited SoE in certain areas.

A few years ago Washington state in the US had a curfew for teenagers who were causing trouble. If they were caught breaking the curfew they were sent to jail and their parents were charged.

What is Young waiting on for? Another 24 people to be murdered before he comes up with a real solution? Is the anti-gang legislation working out? Since the police know where the gangsters live and their whereabouts, how come none of them are in prison?

Remember the PNM boasted that when it got into government it would deal with the crime problem because the last administration did not do a good job of reducing crime. After four years in power crime has gotten worse.

It appears the Government does not have a clue about what next to do. All that is taking place is talk and more talk. And the Government and the Opposition are only attacking each other in Parliament, trying to gain political points for the upcoming election. And outside the murders and mayhem continue. I think nobody should vote in 2020.

Look at how many guns we have in the country and not one person can come up with a solution about gun control. Why? Because some people are benefitting from crime, that’s why.

We do not have a gang problem in this country. What we have is a gun problem. If there is no guns there will be no gangs, because the guns are their power.

Japan has 127 million people and it has gun control. Also Germany and the UK. But this little 2x4 country cannot control anything.

Mr Minister, crime is a disease and it is time to find a cure to for it. Time to stop the talk and bring a serious solution to the table.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail