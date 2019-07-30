Village vibrations

TT Association of Retired Persons' (TTARP) members pose with Kaisokah Moko Jumbies at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Emancipation Village.

The Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain was alive with culture and colour on Sunday during the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village. Several aspects of TT’s African heritage were on display and activities included drumming sessions by Ghanian groups and spoken word presentations by local schoolchildren.

Performances came from the Sankofa drumming group from Ghana, the St James Cultural Aritsans, the Chaguanas Women’s Youth Group and the St James Police Youth Club. The day ended with the Unity Concert which included artistes like Jahmelody, Isasha and Ziggy Rankin.

The programme continues today with a Youth Explosion at 2 pm at the Savannah

and Jazz at Sunset and Pan Night from 6 pm, however, booths offering a variety of products are open daily at the village.

Tomorrow, at 7.30 pm there will be a Pan African Concert at the venue. During the day, the annual Business Symposium takes place at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann's.

The Emancipation activities which end on Thursday will begin with the Drum Call and Street Procession from 4 am from All Stars panyard, Duke Street, Port of Spain. The day's major activity – the Kambule - Street Parade will lead off from Treasury Building, Brian Lara Promenade at 7 am. The flambeau procession from the village at 7.30 pm will wrap up the activities.