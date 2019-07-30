N Touch
Tuesday 30 July 2019
Current Weather Conditions in T&T25oC   Fog
follow us
Features

Village vibrations

TT Association of Retired Persons' (TTARP) members pose with Kaisokah Moko Jumbies at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Emancipation Village.
TT Association of Retired Persons' (TTARP) members pose with Kaisokah Moko Jumbies at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Emancipation Village.

The Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain was alive with culture and colour on Sunday during the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village. Several aspects of TT’s African heritage were on display and activities included drumming sessions by Ghanian groups and spoken word presentations by local schoolchildren.

Performances came from the Sankofa drumming group from Ghana, the St James Cultural Aritsans, the Chaguanas Women’s Youth Group and the St James Police Youth Club. The day ended with the Unity Concert which included artistes like Jahmelody, Isasha and Ziggy Rankin.

Kaisokah Moko Jumbies at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Emancipation Village at the Queen's Park Savannah PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The programme continues today with a Youth Explosion at 2 pm at the Savannah
and Jazz at Sunset and Pan Night from 6 pm, however, booths offering a variety of products are open daily at the village.

Tomorrow, at 7.30 pm there will be a Pan African Concert at the venue. During the day, the annual Business Symposium takes place at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann's.

Trinidad's Lisa Mc Clashie dances with Ghana's Sankofa drummers at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Emancipation Village at the Queen's Park Savannah.

The Emancipation activities which end on Thursday will begin with the Drum Call and Street Procession from 4 am from All Stars panyard, Duke Street, Port of Spain. The day's major activity – the Kambule - Street Parade will lead off from Treasury Building, Brian Lara Promenade at 7 am. The flambeau procession from the village at 7.30 pm will wrap up the activities.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Village vibrations"

Features