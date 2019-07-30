TT in a challenging state Kumarsingh on climate change:

JABARRI SUPERVILLE

WHEN it comes to climate change, TT is in a challenging state but not an impossible one, said head of multilateral environmental agreements at the Ministry of Planning and Development Kishan Kumarsingh.

At a sensitisation session on climate change reporting, hosted at the Hyatt Regency yesterday for members of the media, Kumarsingh spoke about the urgent reality of rapid climate change and its potentially detrimental consequences. "Increased levels of carbon dioxide is the biggest contributor to climate change. Atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide are 40 per cent higher than they were in 1750 which was the beginning of the industrial revolution," he said. "Some people's argument is ‘Well, climate change is natural. It has occurred naturally many times over the millennia.’ But while that may be true, the earth is experiencing an accelerated rate of climate change. The observed rate is too fast to allow natural systems to adjust. We are experiencing more storms in the northern Caribbean and more droughts in the southern Caribbean."

Coupled with millions of kilometres of Arctic sea ice being lost, Kumarsingh added that the rapid rate of climate change can cause global sea levels to rise approximately 26 inches higher by the year 2100, in addition to sea waters getting warmer. "If the situation is not dealt with, there will be increased flooding which will bring increased incidences of water-borne diseases such as leptospirosis, dengue and chikungunya, which will precede increased health costs. There will also be decreased agricultural production and food security due to droughts and flooding, changes in water availability due to less rainfall, and potential transboundary impacts on food security."

So, what can be done?

Kumarsingh commended the use of compressed natural gas, but said it is not a solution but a transition to the solution. "Though it is a cleaner form of fuel, it is still a fuel."

He added that the possible light at the end of the tunnel is TT has signed the Paris Agreement of 2016 which requires developed and developing countries to commit to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. TT has vowed to reduce its carbon dioxide by 15 per cent in line with the country's Vision 2030 plan, though it will take an investment of about US $2 billion.

He spoke of corporations that planned on banning the use of Styrofoam and plastic and commended their efforts.