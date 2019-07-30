Tax evasion, corruption hydra heads of crime

THE EDITOR: Crime has manifested violently in our society but I think it is reversible. However, as a country we must be prepared to see where we have gone wrong and understand the great sacrifices to reverse it.

Reflecting on my business experiences, I believe that white-collar crime is the nucleus of that slippery slope. I refer to tax evasion and corruption that have taken place and continue unabated to provide the environment for the facilitation of crime.

Corruption in the award of contracts from the public sector has a long history in our country and we have countless examples starting from when I was still at school right up to the recent charges of certain contractors for bid rigging.

The impact of this, as we have been told, is that those funds could have been used to improve taxpayers’ lives.

The area where it is more obvious is that of tax evasion. A study back in 2016/17 stated that taxpayers have been deprived of amounts in the region of $11 to $15 billion a year. Then the Finance Minister referred to a recent study showing that some $3 billion in VAT is being siphoned from taxpayers.

A look at the lifestyles of many raises the question of how have they amassed that wealth. I know the State is trying to get some form of legislation to address that and as a senior citizen I look forward to the first prosecution under that legislation.

Because white-collar crime was being committed for a long time, the current type of crime which involves loss of life is a natural derivative.

We have to rid our society of tax evasion and corruption as they are some of the hydra heads of crime. We need the fortitude.

RICHARD YOUNG

via e-mail