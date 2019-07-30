Take notice
THE EDITOR: I have received word that government pensioners have until Friday to submit their life certificates in person to the Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance.
I was told the pensioner must walk with their ID Card, completed life certificate, computerised birth certificate and, if required, an affidavit.
Most pensioners I know have not yet received their biannual notices to submit their life certificates. I guess I must blame the postal services for non-receipt.
Since I do not have sight of the notice, I do not know if arrangements have been made for the sick and infirm.
Please take notice.
JOAN KIM
via e-mail
