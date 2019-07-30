Take notice

THE EDITOR: I have received word that government pensioners have until Friday to submit their life certificates in person to the Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance.

I was told the pensioner must walk with their ID Card, completed life certificate, computerised birth certificate and, if required, an affidavit.

Most pensioners I know have not yet received their biannual notices to submit their life certificates. I guess I must blame the postal services for non-receipt.

Since I do not have sight of the notice, I do not know if arrangements have been made for the sick and infirm.

Please take notice.

JOAN KIM

via e-mail