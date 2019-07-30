Respect the Law Association, PM

THE EDITOR: I am an attorney and an ordinary member of the Law Association, which is not an ad hoc association but one established as an independent institution to regulate the affairs of the legal profession and to comment on the running of our country by any government in order to preserve the rule of law, which is the bedrock of our democracy.

The Prime Minister is wrong to meddle in the business of the association and to politicise its operations. Lawyers are known to be independent and their views are expressed in the decisions of the association in a democratic manner.

I therefore call upon Dr Rowley to restrain himself and cease

ascribing wrongful political motives and making mauvais langue statements against the decisions of the executive of the association, which will always act in the best interest of the country to uphold the Constitution and to protect our

democracy at all times.

Rowley must respect the Law Association. It is not a political

organisation and no politician will be allowed to drag it into the mud to score political points.

RAMESH PERSAD-MAHARAJ

Port of Spain