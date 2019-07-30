President leaves for Europe

President Paula-Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has left the country on vacation leave. A statement issued yesterday by the Office of the President said Weekes will be in Europe from July 28 to August 15.

One of her destinations during that period is Russia.

On her journey home, Weekes will pay an official visit to Scotland, from August 16 to 18. She has been invited to attend the 69th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in the Royal Gallery at Edinburgh Castle, during that period. The TT Defence Force is performing at the tattoo this year.

In her absence, Senate President Christine Kangaloo will act as president.