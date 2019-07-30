PM: ‘Youth must know our history’

Students present a copy of Foundation readings on the history of TT to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the book launch held at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Wrightson Road, Port of Space. Right, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia.

THE Prime Minister has said the youth of TT must know their history for empowerment and inspiration and that without knowing their history they will not have the rooting necessary to reach their full potential.

Dr Rowley was speaking at the launch of a textbook, Foundation Readings on the History of TT, at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

The book chronicles the history of TT from the First Peoples to slavery and indentureship, culture, and the shifts in the economy leading to present-day TT. The book is an initiative of Rowley's and was carried out by the Ministry of Education.

He said as the history of TT continues to change, and as the nation seeks to diversify industries, it is important to revisit industries such as cocoa, which still has great potential.

"Especially now that we are talking about revitalising the industry, how much better off would we be if we could read a text, written at all levels, to understand there was a time when this country's economy and many communities depended on cocoa."

He referred to the arrival of diseases that affected the plant and people's livelihoods. He said being aware of history informs people, with time.

"I remember 53 years ago at a school in Tobago, I won a history prize. I think it was because I was interested in finding out what happened before I was here, and, really, who I am. That is a good foundation to view much of what we are dealing with here."

Rowley shared a story abour a 17-year-old cricketer he met a number of years ago. He said while speaking with the young man, whose coach described him as an outstanding cricketer, he asked the young man if he had heard of Frank Worrell.

"The young man, without much enthusiasm, said, 'Frank Worrell? Who he?'

"And I said, 'Frank Worrell, former West Indian cricket team captain.'

"Not only did the young man not know who Frank Worrell is, but he said 'I don't need to know he.'

"I have never seen or heard of that young man since."

Rowley said it is also important for the leaders of the country to ensure systems are maintained to ensure the youth will see the importance of knowing their history.

Speaking of a proposal for changes to the school curriculum he received some time ago, which would reduce the number of courses studied, and proposed the removal of geography and history, he said: "I could not believe what I was reading. Mr Imbert and myself looked at it and said that could not be approved.

"That was the offering from experts. Could you imagine if that was accepted?"

He said knowing history will influence the individual, especially if the history taught is the truth, dismissing a part of western history that previously taught that slavery was abolished for humanitarian reasons rather than because it stopped being economically practical.

"I hope this book will create stimuli for students of the University of the West Indies, University of TT and the University of the Southern Caribbean to find research projects in every one of these subjects and write the relevant text," Rowley said.

.

