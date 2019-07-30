Panama complete series win over TT U-17s

PANAMA Under-17 women football team completed a two-game series win over TT, with a 4-1 victory at the Luis Ernesto Cascarita Tapia Stadium on Sunday.

Panama defeated TT 3-1 in their opening game on Thursday.

Jessica Harragin scored in the 50th minute, her second goal in consecutive matches for TT. Aaliyah Hill opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute, while Yamileth Palacio netted in the 36th and Ana Quintero got a double in the 47th and 53rd minutes.

“We lost the match 4-1," said TT coach Stephan De Four. "It was a good battle again. I gave everyone a chance to play so they could experience what it is to play at this level. We have a lot of work to do with this group but it’s good that they got the opportunity to get some minutes. They know what it needed now and we’ll continue the work when we get home.”

Defour will return to the training pitch tomorrow as he conducts a screening session for selection on the Women’s Olympic team ahead of forthcoming Concacaf Caribbean Olympic qualifiers.

The session will take place from 4.30 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, with all senior and Under-20 players invited to attend.

“We will start the process immediately with an open door policy to all players eligible of representing the country," De Four said. "We also have a couple of combines in North America coming up over the next couple of weeks.”

In related news, Concacaf held the draw for the Olympic Women Caribbean leg of qualifying yesterday. TT were drawn in Group A alongside Guyana, Dominican Republic, Aruba, St Kitts/Nevis and Antigua/Barbuda. Concacaf will release the schedule in due course.