Nerves of steel from Dookeran

THE EDITOR: The true events of the infamous insurrection of 1990, after 29 years, were revealed by Winston Dookeran during his provocative interview “Duty in the Midst of Crisis.”

What stood out the most was not the insurrection itself, but the role of leadership during the crisis.

One leader callously ordered “attack with full force,” without any care for the lives of those who were under his charge and held as hostages.

Another leader chose to hide under his blanket until the crisis was over.

A humanitarian leader refused to give such an order when he learnt from the military that apart from his colleagues in the Red House it was estimated that between 100 to 300 people would lose their lives if an attack was ordered.

It is now clear that if not for the “gracious” statesmanship of Dookeran, the entire periphery of President’s House would have been adorned with those who had lost their lives.

The entire country owes a deep sense of gratitude to this giant man of compassion, whose steel nerves brought us out of the darkest moment in our history.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity