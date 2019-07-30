Literacy test for drivers

THE EDITOR: It is a common practice in children’s libraries around the world to ask a child applying for membership to read a simple passage printed on a card kept for that purpose at the library reception desk.

If the child can read the card, which usually includes rules about good library behaviour, he or she is admitted as a new member of the library.

Similarly, I wish to suggest that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith institutes a policy for laminated cards with

the Highway Code printed on them to be kept in all police vehicles.

Whenever a police officer interacts with the

driver of a vehicle, in addition to asking for the driver’s permit (DP) and insurance certificate, the officer must, as a standard procedure, ask the driver to read the card. If a driver is found unable to do so, an inquiry must be made immediately into the history of his/her DP.

A person unable to read such a card could not have passed the regulations test and suspicion then would arise about

just how he/she is in possession of a valid permit.

There are thousands of people in TT who can produce an apparently valid DP if asked to do so, but who cannot read well enough to pass the regulations test. How can this be? Most of us can figure that out.

The mysterious process whereby people can obtain DPs without having passed the regulations test can be interrupted if the Highway Code card is used by the police along with the permit and insurance-checking.

Most crimes committed in TT involve the use of a vehicle. Many of the drivers of those vehicles, ironically, could produce a DP if asked to do so. But would it be valid?

A BLADE

Tobago