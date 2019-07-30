Levels at dams still low Le Hunte: Keep on conserving

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte.

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte yesterday said water levels in the country’s dams remain low and water conservation continues to be “very, very critical.” Information provided by Le Hunte to Newsday showed the latest reservoir levels were 33, 22.7, 13.8 and 24.4 percent in the Arena, Navet, Hollis and Hillsborough dams respectively. The long term averages for each of these respective dams are supposed to be 58.6, 55.3, 57.3 and 54.6 per cent.

Le Hunte said while the country has experienced some rainfall, this has not improved water levels in the dams significantly. The reason for this is because the rainfall is followed by periods of very hot weather. “This leads to a lot of evaporation. Therefore a lot of our dams are still below the required level versus the long-term average. “While reiterating the continued need for water conservation, Le Hunte said some of the capital work undertaken by the ministry over the last two to three years, has “allowed us to service some of the areas in the extremities.”

He identified the Savonetta booster and the construction of a pipeline to La Brea as examples of this work.

Le Hunte said the former now allows water from the Caroni river to be sent as far down as Barrackpore and Princes Town. Areas such as Barrackpore are normally serviced by the Navet dam. But with the dam now at 22.7 per cent capacity, Le Hunte said the booster reduces the area which that dam has to service, with its reduced volume.

He also said the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been able to reduce the number of leaks in its network from 2,008 to under 1,000. Le Hunte said fixing WASA’s aged infrastructure is “a function of money.” In that context, water conservation is a more cost-effective solution, he explained. Le Hunte said the ministry has issued many tips to citizens about how to conserve water. He underscored the importance of reducing leaks in people’s home.

Le Hunte said the target is to ensure there are sufficient levels in all reservoirs by January 1, when the dry season officially starts. But he added that given the uncertainties of climate change, the dry season could start in December as it did last year. Le Hunte said if conservation is not done now “then we have a bigger problem.” He also observed TT’s water consumption patterns per capita is very high compared to the rest of the Caribbean and the world.

The world average consumption pattern is approximately 40 gallons per person. In TT, Le Hunte said that figure is about 90 gallons per person.