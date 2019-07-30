Law covers work on holidays

Gabriel Faria

THE law governs work on public holidays. This was the view expressed yesterday by TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria.

He was responding to claims from Emancipation Support Committee head Khafra Kambon that big business interests make Afro-Trinidadians work on Emancipation Day. Kambon made his claims at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village at the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday.

"I believe the Industrial Relations Act covers work on public holidays, which also applies to all workers, regardless of race or religion," Faria said. He said he believed workers have the option not to work whenever they wish "once it conforms with the terms of their employment contract."

In a competitive landscape, Faria said, "Both the employer and employee must treat each other fairly and equitably."

National Trade Union Centre president Michael Annisette said as an individual, he appreciates the signficance of Emancipation Day and participates in celebrations on the day itself.

On the claims made by Kambon, Annisette said the issue is not simply one of "stores closing or opening." He did not see what value that would bring to Afro-Trinis.

Annisette said it is a fact that stores open on public holidays in TT.

He said conversation must be to educate Afro-Trinis about how to empower themselves on all levels, including financially.

Annisette added that another reality in today's world is that everyone has to work.