Las Lomas man held over robbery, assault on woman

A 52-year-old Las Lomas man was arrested in relation to the robbery of a woman while she was walking along the street in Piarco on Sunday.

A police media release said the woman told police she was walking along Kelly Trace, Piarco, at around 4.20 pm when she was hit from behind and fell into a drain. She was robbed of cash and a cellphone.

Las Lomas police who were on patrol at the time saw her in the drain. She told them what had happened and they chased the man, whom they saw in the distance. He was held on the Caroni Bank Road a short distance away with the stolen items.

Enquiries are continuing.