Garcia unaware Sandman’s funeral to be held in school

Vaughn "Sandman" Mieres.

THE funeral of Vaughn Mieres, aka "Sandman" and his wife Alita Dehere, has been advertised on Instagram as being scheduled for Friday at the Las Cuevas Government Primary School.

However, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said this was the first time he was hearing of this arrangement. The announcement said the funeral will be held at 2 pm at the school and the bodies buried at the La Fillette cemetery.

"This is the first time I am hearing about this. It is a government school and therefore if a funeral service has to be held there, permission must be granted. The person who is organising the funeral must apply through the principal who will forward the application to the director of school supervision.

"I know nothing about this...no application has been made to use the school as far as I am concerned. I have never heard of a school being used for a funeral before," Garcia told the Newsday on Tuesday after questions were asked about the funeral arrangements.

When contacted on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the family confirmed that the school was the venue for the funeral.

The person who answered the phone said, "This is the Newsday, so what are you trying to say, you are going to be present? It is an open funeral anybody can come. Just don't expect the family to speak to the media at all."

When asked asked if permission was granted for use of the school, the woman said yes.

When asked if that permission was granted by the ministry, the woman replied, "We are not speaking to the press so I cannot answer that question for you. I just said it is carded for Friday for 2 pm, but the family are not going to be speaking to the press or anybody. Enjoy the rest of your night."

Mieres, Dehere, and two bodyguards were killed last week Thursday at around 4.30 am.

Mieres' children, 15 and five, were in the house and hid in a closet while their parents were murdered at their St Michael's Village, Las Cuevas home.

One person has been held in connection with the murders.