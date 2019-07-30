Domestic abuser jailed

A MAN who butted and beat his 29-year-old common-law wife has been sentenced to four months' hard labour in prison after he pleaded guilty to the assault.

The 36-year-old father of two, who lives at Carolina Village, Couva appeared before magistrate Christine Charles, who sentenced him.

Police said the man returned home intoxicated around 11pm on Saturday. His wife went to help him because of his drunken state, after which he beat her. He also hit her with his forehead, leaving her with a swollen face and black eyes.

PCs Hosein and Ramoutar made enquiries and Hosein later charged the man. Sgt Ranjitsingh prosecuted.