Defence Force, Deportivo Point Fortin stay top

NARISSA FRASER

DEFENCE Force and Deportivo Point Fortin continued their winning streaks over the weekend to maintain the top spots in the 2019 Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.

Defence Force are at the top of Division One, with Morvant Caledonia AIA just below with a three-goal difference, while Deportivo Point Fortin lead Division Two.

Defence Force defeated Guaya United 2-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on Sunday, with a goal from Dervon Josling in the 44th minute and another from Jelani Felix in the 81st. Guaya dropped to fourth in Division One.

On Saturday, Deportivo Point Fortin demolished Erin FC 7-2 in their Division Two match at the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin. Deportivo's Andrei Pacheco, the second top goal-scorer of the division, started it off with a goal in the fourth minute, with teammate Judah Garcia adding his name to the scoresheet in the 12th minute.

Erin FC's Jason Gross responded to make it 2-1, but was silenced by yet another goal by Deportivo Point Fortin as Garcia found the back of the net once more.

Garcia copped a third, earning a hat-trick, while Pacheco was just one short with his final goal in the 42nd minute. Erin FC managed to get one more goal thanks to Israel Williams.

League action continues this weekend.

Weekend results:

DIVISION ONE -

Sunday -

DEFENCE FORCE FC 2 vs GUAYA UNITED FC 0

SAN JUAN JABLOTEH 1 vs MORVANT CALEDONIA AIA 2

QUEEN'S PARK 2 vs MATURA RE-UNITED 2

CLUB SANDO FC 0 vs CUNUPIA FC 2

PRISON SERVICE FC 1 vs FC SANTA ROSA 2

DIVISION TWO -

Saturday -

POLICE FC 1 vs MORUGA FC 0

UTT 2 vs CLUB SANDO - 2

DEPORTIVO POINT FORTIN 7 vs ERIN FC 2

Sunday -

BETHEL UNITED 2 vs MARABELLA FAMILY CRISIS CENTRE 1

PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN UNITED 0 vs SAN FERNANDO GIANTS 1

RSSR FC 0, HARLEM STRIKERS 0