Beretta seized in Tunapuna

A Beretta M12 machine pistol was confiscated by police in Achong Trace, Tunapuna, during an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confiscated a Beretta machine gun on Monday.

Police said the weapon was seized during an anti-crime exercise between 2 pm and 6 pm, during which members of the Tunapuna CID went to a bushy area off Achong Trace, where they found the gun and a magazine containing ammunition.

No one was held.