Youths get financial planning skills

Participants in the Scotiabank and Families in Action Youth Development Programme.

Twenty-five young people took part in a Youth Development Programme hosted by Scotiabank and Families in Action. The two week initiative targeted young adults between the ages of 16 and 19 who were engaged in sessions focused on workplace readiness, financial planning, benefits of wellness, etiquette, social media, and social networking.

The financial planning workshop which was held on July 18 was facilitated by Scotiabank’s finance team who shared guidance and insight on savings, budgeting and investing in an interactive session with the young adults.

Scotiabank has partnered with Families in Action for the past seven years on various initiatives all aimed at equipping young people with the tools and knowledge to help them become better off and discover their full potential.

To date, over 400 young adults have benefited from the programmes conducted.