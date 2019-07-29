Two-month extension for passport kiosks investigation

Justice Rolston Nelson.

RETIRED Justice Rolston Nelson has requested and received a two-month extension from Cabinet into his investigation on how the Airports Authority awarded a seven-year contract to Novo Technology Ltd for the airport passport processing kiosks at the Piarco International Airport that could potentially cost the country US$42.8 million (nearly TT$300 million).

New Communications Minister Donna Cox made the announcement last week. She said Nelson was originally given two months for the investigation and with the extension, the deadline is now September 16.

In May, then Communications Minister Stuart Young said the contract, awarded in December 2017, did not appear to follow the usual tendering process but rather went through a selective tender. The terms of the contract were also queried.

While during negotiations, the initial agreement was a payment of US$5.10 per passenger who used the kiosk, the final contract apparently stipulated that each month, the AATT would have to pay Novo for a minimum of 100,000 passengers – or US$510,000 every month for seven years.

Novo would also own the kiosks so even at the end of the seven years, the AATT would get nothing. Young called the contract and the process “unacceptable.”

The deal was only discovered when AATT, unable to pay its bills, requested funds from its line ministry, Works and Transport.

When that ministry forwarded the request to the Ministry of Finance, who queried the payment “that’s when the whole thing started to unravel.”

The Works Ministry is currently seeking legal advice on if and how to terminate the contract. Cox was also asked about concerns raised by TTT employees about late payment of salaries since January and she said she would look into the matter. At the briefing Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh congratulated Cox on her posting and Young, from whom the Communications Ministry portfolio was removed and given to Cox, welcomed her to the ministry.