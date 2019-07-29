Two hospitalised after Lambeau drive-by shooting

Two men remain hospitalised after a drive-by shooting in Lambeau on Saturday.

Police said around 9 pm at Sandy Hill, Lambeau residents heard gunshots and saw a silver Nissan Tiida speeding away. They then saw two men, Trevon Warrick and Andre Thomas, lying in the road bleeding.

The police and paramedics were notified and the injured men taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Several spent shells were found. Investigations are ongoing.