TT shines at regional martial arts tournament

Members of Point Fortin-based group, Peaceful Warriors Martial Arts International, who won 20 awards at the South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Tournament in Guyana. PHOTO PROVIDED BY AARON CROMWELL

POINT Fortin-based martial arts group Peaceful Warriors copped nine gold medals at the South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Tournament in Guyana on Sunday.

The team also earned seven silver and four bronze medals to give them a total of 20 awards.

The event took place at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown.

Team leader, Shihan Aaron Cromwell of Techier Village, Point Fortin, told Newsday he was "extremely proud" of his students, especially since it was their first regional tournament.

He said: "It was amazing. The team surpassed all expectations and they did an awesome job. The event was a really nice event as well and everything went smoothly."

The team consisted of Cromwell and six students, five from Point Fortin and one from Cedros. Their competitors were teams from Guyana and Suriname.

Cromwell said his team began training in April and the students were very persistent and hard-working.

"They were ecstatic, the parents who came across and supported as well were really awestruck," he said.

He also thanked the Guyanese team for their hospitality.

Cromwell said a bigger team will participate in the local Dragon's Cup on August 4.