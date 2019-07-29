Trinidad can be a light to the world

THE EDITOR: I recently returned home to Vancouver from an annual evangelism mission trip to Trinidad with some very pleasant memories. This is in stark contrast to the negative emotions that are aroused by tourists or nationals abroad when they visit.

Without condoning the criminal element, I say with confidence that TT has retained its special beauty and culture, and the vast majority of people are still the kind and hospitable and God-loving people of faith they have always been.

These qualities are downplayed or often ignored with more attention given to negative elements. The people need to be encouraged with the strengths they possess.

I do believe the measure of a nation is in the faith its people possess and the love for one another they display. With these inherent attributes, the nation can be a light to a world becoming obsessed with self and devoid of God and faith.

I visited my old elementary school in Siparia and was pleasantly surprised and encouraged to find that prayer and biblical teachings were still the way to start the day.

I was deeply impressed with the positive and persevering energy of the school by both staff and students, even in the midst of adverse circumstances created by temporary accommodation in portables. They were living out their own school motto, “Perseverance wins success.”

A visit to my alma mater high school was just as encouraging, as I had the pleasure of leading a worship period with students standing and attentively listening to a Bible message.

Schools still recognise that “the Bible is the inspired word of God and is profitable for teaching, reproof, correction and training in righteousness.”

The people exuded warmth and hospitality wherever I went, whether to the local markets, the fruit stalls, shopping malls, private homes, public venues, churches or schools.

The hope of Trinidad rests on its tenacious and enduring faith in a world that has allowed itself to be overcome by forces that have systematically destroyed the very foundations on which it was built.

President Paula-Mae Weekes’ inaugural plea that by faith in unity the nation be carried to greatness may well prove to be a perceptive and insightful one.

God bless Trinidad.

DR BEN SEEBARAN

Vancouver, Canada