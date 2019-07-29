Terri Lyons film to premiere at TTFF

Terri Lyons at Calypso Fiesta. Photo by Lincoln Holder

QUEEN of Soca, a film starring soca artiste Terri Lyons and veteran actress Penelope Spencer, will be premiered at the annual TT Film Festival (TTFF), which will feature mostly free screenings of 90 films as part of Carifesta XIV.

This was announced at the media launch for TTFF 2019 on Monday at the Shell Box, Queen's Park Oval.

Festival founder and director Bruce Paddington said the festival is in its 14th year and while it is usually held in September, it made sense to have a special edition with Carifesta, which always has a film festival. He said there are challenges and major benefits from this arrangement, including 1,800 foreign guests and films at many venues, including the Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, Naparima Bowl, San Fernando Hill and the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago.

He said the screenings are 95 per cent free of charge, but patrons still have to book their tickets. Tickets will be available online from August 10 and at the venues from August 17.

Queen of Soca, directed by Kevin Adams, is a rags-to-riches story about a girl from Morvant who is trying to escape poverty by becoming a soca singer. The film will have its world premiere on August 21 at NAPA.

The TTFF will run from August 17-23. See ttfilmfestival.com for more information.