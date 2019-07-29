Teen among 4 held with guns, ammo

AN UZI and two pistols found in a police exercise held in Tunapuna, four people including a 15-year-old boy was held in relation to the discovery of the guns.

FOUR people, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and three guns and a quantity of ammunition seized in Tunapuna this morning.

According a tweet from the police, at about 3 am, Insp Joseph and Sgts Ammon and John, along with police from the Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Task Force and Northern Division, searched two houses on St Augustine Circular, Monte Grande Road.

They found a Mac 11 sub-machine gun, with 15 rounds of ammunition in a magazine, and two Harrisburg pistols with 12 rounds of ammo.

The four, aged 15-30, were arrested and taken to various police stations for questioning.