Pass the bail bill now

THE EDITOR: It would be interesting, if not instructive, to see if the Guardian follows up on its Sunday missive with an equally passionate public appeal to the Opposition Members of Parliament to do the right thing and throw their support behind the Bail Amendment Bill which is due to be debated on Wednesday.

Surely, it is aware that there is growing public support for this and any other crime-fighting legislation that is brought to the House. More so that there is a growing sense of public fatigue and disdain for the Opposition posture that demands that it opposes and blocks anything and everything that the duly elected Government proposes.

Enough is enough! It is time for all citizens to demand that the Opposition stops its wilful act of planting figurative stop signs on the freeway to national progress.

But don’t take my word for it. Ask members of the public if they think it unreasonable to restrict bail for people facing multiple gun charges.

Poll them on whether or not they consider it to be a violation of their individual rights if we enact stiffer penalties and even life imprisonment on those who are convicted for multiple gun crimes.

And when you too are satisfied that this is just a dose of the bitter medicine that we as a nation must first take before we recover, throw your voice and your resources behind the bail bill – not just on the Sunday front page – but every single day until it is passed and proclaimed.

G ELIAS

Office of the PM