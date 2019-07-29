One dead, one wounded on Sunday

File photo

One man is dead and another in hospital after two separate shootings in La Horquetta and Diego Martin on Sunday.

They have been identified as Richard Francis and Keron Figaro.

In the earlier incident, Figaro, of Malabar Extension, had to be taken to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to his chest and arms after being attacked at about 7 pm.

Police told Newsday he was at a relative’s home on Jacob Hill, Wallerfield, when the relative heard several gunshots. She told police she found him bleeding on the ground.

They took him to hospital, where he was stabilised.

The later incident took place on Cemetery Street, Diego Martin, at about 9.30 pm, when Francis, a 43-year-old tattoo artist and PH driver, was shot dead.

Police responded to a report of gunshots and found Francis dead on the side of the road. He had been shot in the head and chest.

At the same time a 12-year-old boy who was returning home from a parlour also raised an alarm, claiming to have been injuredwhile he was passing by. He had been grazed on the right leg and back.

No motive has been established for Francis’ murder.