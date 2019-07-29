‘My dad’s death taught me life is short and brutal’

OUT COLD: A relative places a bottle of smelling salts to the nose of Samoo Ali who fainted yesterday during the cremation of her murdered son, fisherman Anand Rampersad at the Waterloo cremation site.

THE eldest daughter of Orange Valley fisherman Anand Rampersad, who was killed following an attack in the Gulf of Paria by pirates a week ago, said her father’s murder has taught her that life in Trinidad and Tobago is “short and brutal” and the best way to combat that is with family, prayer and a good laugh.

Amanda Rampersad, who had to be supported by other family members while speaking at her father’s funeral at their Orange Valley home yesterday, said her father was dedicated to his family and would often prepare meals for them even after undergoing a stressful day on sea.

“I remember one Sunday when he came home from work he made pizza for us even though he was stressed out. And what I learned from this experience with my dad is that life is short and brutal and the best way to combat that is with family, prayer and a good laugh, and an ability to appreciate the small moments of joy despite any circumstances because you don’t know if this is the last time you will see them.” Rampersad was one of several fishermen attacked and thrown into the sea by the pirates last week Monday. His body, which bore several stab wounds, washed ashore last Wednesday while three other bodies were found floating in the south western peninsula at La Brea, Point Fortin and Cedros.

Rampersad’s second daughter, Avada, speaking through her tears, remembered her father as a “man who was kind to everyone who knew him.” She recalled one of her last memories of him occurred on Father’s Day when he took them for Chinese food, which was one of his favourite dishes, after he returned from the sea. She also recalled that the picture which stood near his casket was taken at the Korea village play park where he would take them on Sundays after work. “Good bye daddy. May you rest in peace and until we meet again in Heaven, know that I love you daddy,” she said.