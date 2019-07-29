MSJ to establish social justice caravan

Gregory Fernandez, chairman of the MSJ.

INSISTING that social justice is the panacea for crime in the country, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) will soon establish a social justice caravan which it will take into every community with the aim of preparing a white paper for the restoration of good governance.

In spelling out the plan at a news conference at Lord Street, San Fernando yesterday, MSJ chairman Gregory Fernandez said the objective is for all relevant institutions of the state to work to ensure fair distribution of wealth and equal opportunity for all. “No community must be left behind, as this is what creates the vacuum for gangs to operate and thrive,” Fernandez advocated.

“The principles of social justice are based on equity, access, participation and rights. It is in the preamble to our Constitution, but it has not been delivered.

“All the relevant institutions of the state will be reviewed to see how their policies hinder social justice, so that the necessary revamp can be put in place.”

He said these institutions will include both the lower and upper houses of Parliament, Inland Revenue, public health, social insurance and social services, public schools, public services, the criminal justice system, labour laws and business regulations.

Fernandez said the MSJ has already drafted policy documents in many of these areas which it will be taking to the public for refinement and adjustment to ensure everyone is on board. Including religious institutions, labour, farming, business, youth, cultural and sporting organisations, as well as, NGO’s.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen the mayhem and anarchy that arises from a society facing the stark reality of barbarism and descent into a failed state. Poor leadership and a lack of care and social justice for those sections of the society that do not matter. Those in the many ghettos and the working-class areas have now redounded on every citizen of TT.”

He said that in the past ten years, under the People’s National Movement (PNM) and United National Congress (UNC), gangs have grown by 100 per cent, from 1,200 to 2,500 setting a precedent for further growth if either of these parties are returned to government.

He drew as an example a recent observation by government minister Fitzgerald Hinds, that in the same period, 1,300 people, mainly young men, were murdered in Laventille, which is a PNM stronghold.

“Laventille is the most dangerous place in the world. We as a people need to wake up. The UNC and the PNM have nothing to offer us.."

The news conference took place simultaneously with the funerals for two of the seven fishermen forced to jump into the Gulf of Paria after being set on by armed pirates last week Monday. Three of the fishermen are still missing. MSJ executive Ozzi Warwick expressed condolences to the families of the fishermen and to all families who lost loved ones to the crime scourge. "This country is gripped by fear and anxiety because of the crime situation,” Warwick said.