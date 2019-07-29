Man found guilty of killing step-son, 5,

Sheldon Williams was found guilty of killing his five-year-old step-son, Jamal Grant, 11 years ago. On Monday at the Scarborough High court, the 33-page verdict read by Judge Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds, concluded that the infant was beaten to death by Williams while his mother was away on August 1, 2008.

In tears, mother, Yurina François, a Venezuelan national, pleaded with all mothers to use her son’s death as a reason to be careful of who they invite into their children’s life.

She further told Newsday, “It wasn’t easy and it still is hard because, even though justice was served, my son will never come back. Every year for his birthday and every August 1 its hard for me but it takes courage and plenty strength to deal with losing a child."