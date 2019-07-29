Griffith knocks ‘spoilt’ officers over Eastern Division ink shortage

File Photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith Photo by Sureash Cholai

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith expressed disappointment in officers who spoke to the media on issues relating to internal challenges and likened their behaviour to that of "spoilt children."

The issue began when officers of the eastern division claimed a shortage of photocopying ink at police stations throughout the division led to a "standstill" in activities over the past week.

Another claimed that efforts to try and reach out to the police service financial department were futile.

Contacted for comment on the matter, Griffith said the matter was dealt with through the proper channels and said he did not appreciate officers contacting the media to complain about matters relating to internal operations of police stations.

"It was dealt with via the proper channel and not by running to the media like a spoilt child as done by whoever contacted you.

"I think it is rather tasteless that a senior officer, because they didn't have ink, they decided to run to the media to complain. The police service should not be run by such immaturity, there is a process and by running to the media because they are short on ink shows that officer needs retraining."

The eastern division is the largest of all nine police divisions in TT and extends from Matelot in the north to Rio Claro in the south, covering the entire Trinidadian east coast.