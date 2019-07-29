Fool me twice, shame on me

THE EDITOR: I started writing this letter several times in different forms over months. Each time I found a reason to stop and delete what I had written. The last incarnation would have asked the UNC to promise the population that it would not misuse our data in the upcoming four elections (local government 2019, general 2020, THA 2021, local government 2022).

I deleted that last e-mail but it still disturbed me that this message needs to be shared and the population must be put at ease.

In the recently released documentary by Netflix, The Great Hack, more information was shared about the impact of Cambridge Analytica and its work in TT elections.

In Parliament and in the media there has been what I consider meagre coverage of what occurred locally, especially when several documents and statements (including at a committee in the British Parliament) spoke directly to Analytica’s involvement in using private data to engineer elections in TT, with fingers pointed at the People’s Partnership (PP) led by the United National Congress (UNC).

In a response to questions, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said they never worked with Cambridge Analytica. Indeed, they may not have. In the information released since the investigations into the 2016 US elections, it was unearthed that several agencies existed, including Strategic Communcations Ltd (SCL) and others. Together they formed a global network which could collaborate on projects in different ways, and skirt local and international regulations as it pertained to data.

So locally (in TT) where there were several questionable occurrences in the 2010 and other elections, we need an assurance that we are being protected from grey and black hat political tactics which may leverage our data against us.

I recall among the questionable occurrences the following:

* Receiving e-mails at addresses which were never shared with anyone asking me to vote for the PP.

* Receiving calls from robocallers prior to and on the election day asking me to vote for the PP, then the UNC.

* Receiving text messages at my various numbers asking me to vote for the PP.

* Hearing widespread outcry about these messages, and most people wondering about the methodology used to collect this data.

This combines with one report which suggests that data was obtained from a data stream at one of our ISPs. Once more, the UNC has denied this.

It is in consideration of these realities that I believe that two courses of action are now necessary:

* The Election and Boundaries Commission needs to develop and implement election rules which reference the digital space, data privacy and the unethical and illegal use and collection of data.

* The establishment of an independent data protection agency which can network with international bodies to protect the private data of citizens. I understand the importance of empowering the police, but having consideration for the length and breadth of this issue, this needs to be separated from any other agency, engaging people whose only responsibility is data protection.

I believe this is a matter which I can go on and detail further, but this is the outline of my thoughts. I recall the words of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves at the Forum on the Future of the Caribbean: “We must not continue to plant our feet firmly in the sky.”

I agree with him. Let us stop pretending and act in real life.

We cannot go into another election with the looming possibility that the illegally acquired data used in previous elections can be used against us again.

Worse, we must not be subjected to the possibility that newly acquired data can be used against us.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

MAURICE BURKE

Aranguez