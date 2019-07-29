Emergency court hearing on judge’s ruling Hundreds unable to become lawyers

Justice Vasheist Kokaram.

AN emergency court hearing will be held today following last week’s judgment that effectively left hundreds of law students unable to become lawyers.

Last Thursday, High Court Judge Vashiest Kokaram in a 125-page decision, ruled that section 15 (1A) of the Legal Profession Act (LPA) to be unconstitutional as it discriminates against non-nationals who want to practise law in TT.

The effect of the judge’s ruling is that no one, including TT nationals, can apply under section 15(1A) of the LPA to be admitted to practise in TT, particularly those who did not attend the Hugh Wooding Law School and are not in possession of an Legal Practice Course (LPC) and the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC).

The matter was brought to court by Dianne Jhamilly Hadeed, a St Lucian, born in Grenada, who had the required qualifications to be admitted to practise law in TT. She argued that the section was not in keeping with Caricom treaty as it barred non-nationals from benefitting and submitted that the law be amended.

Instead the entire section was removed which meant law students who completed their course work and are awaiting their admittance to the bar in September will have to restart the process and must enroll at the Hugh Wooding Law School or at the University of West Indies.

During the case the Law Association of TT (LATT), who was in interested party, submitted that the portion of the law be removed given that amending it was not in the purview of the court but was a Parliamentary decision.

LATT president Douglas Mendes, SC, told Newsday that they did not state when the matter needed to take effect but suggested a sunset clause that allowed those who are in the process of completing their LPC to do so and be admitted to the bar. This, he said, LATT hoped will be done simultaneously with Parliament amending the law.

In a letter to Kokaram the day after the judgment, LATT wrote asking for “an urgent hearing in order that we make further submissions” in a bid to suspend the decision.

Newsday contacted Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi who said his office has appealed the matter as the judgment affected hundreds of law students.

He added that he spoke with LATT to request the meeting so that the judgement could be suspended pending the appeal. Asked about legislative intervention, Al-Rawi said that will be discussed following the decision of the appeal and he did not want to prematurely act.

The Institute of Law and Academic Studies wrote to Al-Rawi requesting his immediate intervention on the day of the judgment. The following day they wrote to their students informing them of the pending appeal and request for a stay in the judgment. Kokaram will today hear from attorneys representing the LATT, the Attorney General and Hadeed’s attorneys.