Charles promises efficiency, equity Self help grant distribution

Center, Selby Sergeant, fire victim receives $35,000 for construction from Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles (far right) and Senior Self Help Coordinator Julien Celestine(far left).

CHIEF Secretary Kelvin Charles said he is working towards ensuring greater equity and efficiency in the distribution of grants under the National Self Help Commission in Tobago.

Charles was speaking at a cheque distribution last week where $105,000 was given to two fire victims and one natural disaster victim. He said, “efforts has been made to create a particular kind of efficiency of operations so that person’s request can be speedily done in respect of assessment and the approximately recommendation going forward in the commission.

"Once we get there I know our representative on the board will do what they have to do to ensure there is equity and fairness in the distribution of grants and the allocation of funds.”

“We know that the commission has, like every other state entity, worked with limited resources and in that regard we have to do more with less and they have in face been doing that." Over the last seven months the commission distributed $770,000 in grants to 41 needy persons throughout Tobago. Charles said the commission will work towards providing as much emergency assistance as possible to those who need it most.

The grant recipients include Victoria Douglas, minor repairs/reconstruction grant, Peter Gregoire and Selby Sergeant. Each family received $35,000. Sergeant told Newsday after losing his home after a fire last year he was forced to sleep buy family members and close friends.

He said, “I was in disbelief when I received a call saying my house was on fire. I lost everything near Christmas it was hard to cope after that. Now with this help I can have a fresh start. I feel happy that I was given this opportunity because when the incident happened I felt depressed but once there is life there is hope.”

Julien Celestine, Senior Project officer told Newsday, “We continue to meet our mandate by treating with our most vulnerable persons amongst such as fire victims, physically challenge persons and those who experienced natural disasters. While we know the amount is not enough to complete the homes our mandate is to assist them to getting back onto their feet."

He noted with the new arrangement within an MOU signed between the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment DIQUE and the National Commission for Self Help they completed five project and he is hoping fire victims Gregoire and Sergeant will benefit from this arrangement.

“Where self help provides the material, the DIQUE will provide the necessary skill set and labour. With more members on board we are hoping we will be in a better position to assist more people on the island of Tobago. Kelvon Morris has the responsibility to manage the projects on the East and I will continue to spearhead projects on the West of the island.”

“We are asking Tobagonians to be patient with us since all the resources we need is do what we have to do is unavailable, hence the reason we are giving priority to fire and natural disaster victims. Later in this year we are hoping to do bigger distributions.”