Another piracy victim buried in Couva

Consoled by relatives , Runa Kissoon mother of dead fisherman Brandon Kissoon rests her head on the hearse carrying her son as it leaves their home. Photo by Vashti Singh

Runa Kissoon held her chest and cried out when she saw the hearse carrying her first-born child, 21-year-old fisherman Brandon Kissoon at his funeral on Trotman Street, Mc Bean, Couva, on Monday.

Relatives and villagers surrounded Kissoon, a mother of three, as they tried to console her.

“He didn’t do them nothing," she cried. "He always working hard to help the family. And why he had to die like this?”

Choking on her words she said, “I will not cook dhal, rice and coconut chutney again, because you will never come home for food son!”

Brandon was one of seven fishermen who went missing off the Orange Valley Port on July 22. Police reports say the men were robbed of their boats and engines and thrown into the sea by armed local pirates. Six of seven engines stolen were later recovered in Sealots, Port of Spain, by police.

Brandon’s cousin, Justin Kissoon, and two others among those attacked at sea are yet to be found. Justin’s relatives were at the funeral today and were offering flowers to the pictures of both fishermen. Brandon's friends wore t-shirts with his photograph and that of Justin. The atmosphere was one of pain and sorrow as friends cried openly calling out for justice for their lost ones.

Brandon’s father, Dixon Kissoon, said he could not believe that his son was no more. Dixon was one of the fishermen who escaped the pirate attack.

“If the coast guards were doing their job, I believe the fishermen would not have lost their lives like this,” he said.

MP for Couva South Rudy Indarsingh, who also attended the funeral, said while the country mourned the killing of the seven fishermen the government had shown no concern.

He said, “Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said if there was a request by the families of the murdered and still-missing fishermen in Carli Bay, the Government security patrol would have intervened. "Hinds said since there was no member of parliament who is in Government for Couva, there was no need for a Government representative to go to the wake of the funeral.

“So when the PNM comes to you lobbying for your vote you have to tell them you do not belong to them.”

Since the attack, four bodies have been found at sea by fishermen and three others remain unaccounted for despite search efforts last week.

On Sunday the funerals for two of the murdered fishermen Anand Rampersad and Shiva Ramdeo took place at their respective homes.