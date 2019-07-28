Walcott protests javelin disqualification

Keshorn Walcott throws the javelin on Saturday at the 2019 NGC/NAAA National Open Championships, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

OLYMPIAN Keshorn Walcott is protesting his disqualification from the men's javelin event at the NGC/National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAA) Open Championships on Saturday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Walcott, representing Rebirth, was disqualified after four attempts. After fouling his first attempt, he landed the spear 79.98m on his second throw, which would have been enough for first place. On his third effort he recorded a 77.68m throw, before he fouled his fourth throw. The two other competitors in the field Shakeil Waithe and Tyriq Horsford completed the six rounds of competition, but Walcott only attempted four throws before being disqualified. The men's javelin was completed at approximately 6 pm, on Saturday. The two rules stated on the association's website referred to article 180.19 and 142.2. Rule 180.19 is the absence during competition and 142.2 is the eligibility of an athlete to compete outside of his country.

Waithe of Zenith won gold with a throw of 78.97m and club-mate Horsford got silver with a 71.67m effort.

Walcott's manager Sean Roach confirmed with Newsday that they will be challenging the disqualification.

"Right now we are doing a protest. I really don't want to give out any details until we talk to the officials. I am just waiting for the coach (Ismael Lopez Mastrapa) to meet with me and then we will go and talk to them," he said.

Newsday contacted general secretary of the NAAA Dexter Voisin this afternoon, but he said events chairman Allan Baboolal would be the better person to speak with.

Baboolal, however, refused to comment on the reason for the disqualification, saying, "I can't tell you that. We have a process going on. I can't talk to the media before we talk to the technical officials."

Asked if they planned to meet today, Baboolal said, "I don't know, I can't tell you when. The referee has to send a report and we have to get it to the discipline committee."

Twenty-two hours after competition ended yesterday, the NAAA has not issued a statement on why the double Olympic medallist was disqualified. Walcott, the first person from the Western Hemisphere to win an Olympic javelin gold medal, in London 2012, is arguably this country's best athlete.

The 26-year-old has an impressive trophy cabinet with Olympic, Pan Am, CAC, World Youth Junior and Carifta gold medals as well as silver at the Commonwealth Games.