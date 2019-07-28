TT finish fourth in CAZOVA Championships

TT&’s Shanice Cottoy in action during yesterday’s match versus the US Virgin Islands. PHOTO COURTESY CAZOVA.

TT’s Boys Under-19 and Girls Under-18 suffered defeats in their respective bronze medal matches of the Caribbean Zonal Association (CAZOVA) Championships yesterday at the GC Foster College, St Catherine, Jamaica.

The TT Girls Under-18s were outplayed by United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in the first two sets losing 25-14, 25-17. TT improved their performance in the third set, so much so they could have won especially after having three set points. But they failed to capitalise on their advantage and the USVI took the set 29-27 to claim the bronze.

The TT Boys Under-19s started their match aggressively and more dominant in offence as they played their best set of the tournament to win 25-19 against the home team. They were fluent in their approach with lesser errors than previous encounters.

TT maintained a two-point lead throughout the second set until the midway point where they seemed to have lost focus allowing the Jamaicans to pounce on everything. The host team completed the set victory winning at 25-19.

The momentum had shifted entirely to the home team capitalising on the errors made by the “TTO Boys”.

TT’s coach Peer Nasseir tried different rotations to upset the flow of the Jamaicans but it was futile as they won the two remaining sets 25-18, 25-14.

In the Girls U-18 final, Suriname defeated Barbados 25-8, 25-21, 25-23.