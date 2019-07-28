TT continue to struggle at Pan Am

TT continued to struggle on the fourth day of the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru yesterday.

In women's beach volleyball 13th-16th playoff action, the TT pair of Malika Davidson and Rheeza Grant got past US Virgin Islands 21-8, 21-10. Today, TT will face El Salvador in the 13th place playoff after the latter got past Guatemala 2-0.

The TT men duo of Marlon Phillip and Daynte Stewart lost 19-21, 21-16, 15-12 to Costa Rica but rebounded to defeat the hosts 21-19, 21-16 to finish 15th overall.

In the men's K1 1000m of the canoe sprint, Matthew Robinson finished eighth and last in heat one in four minutes, 33.159 seconds (4:33.159) and could not advance. The winner of the heat was Agustin Vernice of Argentina in 3:34.362.

Robinson and his brother Nicholas teamed up to place sixth in their kayak double (K2) 1000m heat and advanced to the semi-final. However, they finished last in the seven-team semi and did not progress to the final.

In the women's 10m air pistol qualification, Marsha Bullen-Jones finished 25th in a field of 29 athletes with a score of 533. Her placing was not enough to advance to the final as only the top eight athletes progressed.

The women's rugby sevens were spanked 38-10 by Colombia and 46-0 by Argentina while boxer Nigel Paul was eliminated in the quarter-final stage of the men's super heavyweight, by a 5-0 score (on the judges' cards) by Colombia's Cristian Salcedo.

Also on today's agenda, the TT women rugby sevens will face Peru in their fifth-eighth place matchup, Nicholas Robinson will line up in the K1 200m heats and Tyron Thomas will face Rohan Emiliano of the Dominican Republic in a welterweight boxing match.