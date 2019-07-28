N Touch
Sunday 28 July 2019
Sports

TT continue to struggle at Pan Am

TT continued to struggle on the fourth day of the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru yesterday.

In women's beach volleyball 13th-16th playoff action, the TT pair of Malika Davidson and Rheeza Grant got past US Virgin Islands 21-8, 21-10. Today, TT will face El Salvador in the 13th place playoff after the latter got past Guatemala 2-0.

The TT men duo of Marlon Phillip and Daynte Stewart lost 19-21, 21-16, 15-12 to Costa Rica but rebounded to defeat the hosts 21-19, 21-16 to finish 15th overall.

In the men's K1 1000m of the canoe sprint, Matthew Robinson finished eighth and last in heat one in four minutes, 33.159 seconds (4:33.159) and could not advance. The winner of the heat was Agustin Vernice of Argentina in 3:34.362.

Robinson and his brother Nicholas teamed up to place sixth in their kayak double (K2) 1000m heat and advanced to the semi-final. However, they finished last in the seven-team semi and did not progress to the final.

In the women's 10m air pistol qualification, Marsha Bullen-Jones finished 25th in a field of 29 athletes with a score of 533. Her placing was not enough to advance to the final as only the top eight athletes progressed.

The women's rugby sevens were spanked 38-10 by Colombia and 46-0 by Argentina while boxer Nigel Paul was eliminated in the quarter-final stage of the men's super heavyweight, by a 5-0 score (on the judges' cards) by Colombia's Cristian Salcedo.

Also on today's agenda, the TT women rugby sevens will face Peru in their fifth-eighth place matchup, Nicholas Robinson will line up in the K1 200m heats and Tyron Thomas will face Rohan Emiliano of the Dominican Republic in a welterweight boxing match.

Comments

Sports