Probe Sando hospital Dead man's son appeals again to Health Minister

The emergency department of San Fernando General Hospital. FILE PHOTO

The son of a Princes Town man who recently died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) has written to Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh seeking the minister’s intervention in the case.

In an emotional letter sent to the minister on July 26, Aaron Doodal wrote that entire family was still feeling the effects of the loss of his father, Pooran Doodal, who died at the SFGH on May 22.

Doodal’s story was previously published in the newspapers after his son wrote letters to the editor about the circumstances leading to his father’s death.“Sir, writing this article to you was one of the hardest things I had to do, each time I read my own article my heart drops and my family hurt because we are reminded daily of what we endured, but I sincerely believe the positives that can eventually emerge out of this situation I shared, can potentially impact the life of many.”

He said following the article’s publication, he was contacted by a South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) official who “claimed he was unaware of any negligence, any misconduct or abuse by the staff prior to this and promised to begin an investigation.”

“I’ve even had a nurse whom I do not know contact me via social media trying to explain the reason for this absolute horrific experience.

“Sir, I need you to understand that, since my article was published, numerous people have come forward and spoken out about the ill treatment and care they also received at San Fernando General Hospital some even resulting in death.”

He said the SWRHA must be “held to account for all these numerous deaths surrounding the sheer negligence and incompetence or just plain reluctance to their duties in a friendly, professional manner.”

Meanwhile, SWRHA acting chief executive officer Dr Albert Persaud said a preliminary investigation had been done and a report forwarded to the Ministry of Health.

“We looked into the matter and the ministry has been advised,” Persaud said yesterday. He said the SWRHA had also contacted Doodal and seemed surprised at the tone of Doodal’s letter.

Meanwhile, Doodal advised Deyalsingh to “walk” into the emergency department of the hospital unannounced to witness the “pains of the taxpayers’ first hand.”

“I do not intend to relent until due justice is served to myself and by extension all the people who would have suffered this type of horrors in the past, you must intervene and save our sick from this unwarranted penance. We must save our citizens from the abuse rendered by the hands of trained professionals in the ministry you control.”